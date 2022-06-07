'We didn't know our time would be so short' | Mother speaks out after newborn boy dies from rare virus

Doctors at Yale New Haven Hospital conducted multiple tests before officially diagnosing Ronan Delancy with Parechovirus.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Hamden mother is hoping for change at hospitals after she lost her baby to a rare virus.

She believed he could have survived had he been tested earlier.

Ronan Delancy was born on May 21 at Yale New Haven Hospital. A few days later, he showed a variety of fussy symptoms and doctors did multiple tests only to later find out he had a variant of Human Parechovirus.

Parechovirus is a virus that is spread through surfaces, objects, or an infected person through sneezing, coughing, or saliva. It typically has little to no symptoms but known symptoms in young children include fever, cold or flu-like symptoms and diarrhea. It can cause a severe blood infection, meningitis or encephalitis in babies mostly under 3 months.

"It breaks my heart because he should be here right now," said Katherine Delancy of Hamden.

Katherine and her husband Mitch opened the green folder for the first time since their son's passing. Inside were his feet and hand prints. Ronin passed away 34 days after he was born.

"We didn’t know our time would be so short," added Delancy.

Doctors at first speculated Ronan had Colic, but Katherine knew it was more than that.

"Later on that night, I had a bad feeling. His oxygen saturation dropped from what should be 100 down to 70 and they checked again and it was down to 20," added Delancy.

Immediately, Ronan was intubated and started having seizures.

It was after doctors conducted different kinds of tests they then officially diagnosed him with Human Parechovirus, a type of virus that typically affects children under two years old.

Dr. Ian Michelow with Connecticut Children's said he diagnosed two cases in the last month.

"It’s like many other viruses spread either by the intestinal tract so contaminated hands or objects put in their mouth or it could be spread by respiratory droplets," said Dr. Michelow, head of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology.

It was not long until Ronan suffered brain damage and passed away in his mother's arms.

"We were sitting outside and music was playing and it was as beautiful as we could make it be for him," added Delancy.

Katherine is now using her story to urge hospitals and new mothers to regularly test for Parechovirus.

"Honestly, the only thing that’s keeping me going is to prevent this from happening to somebody else," added Delancy.

"If a child is sick and needs to have whatever reason a spinal tap to check if there’s an infection around the brain, we have the technology. Not everywhere but certainly academic centers, referral centers," added Dr. Michelow.

