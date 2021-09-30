x
300 workers agree to settle group home strike as more loom

Hundreds of workers at different agencies across the state are still threatening to walk out if new labor agreements are not reached next month.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — More than 300 unionized group home and day program workers in Connecticut have called off a threatened strike after settling a new labor contract. 

Workers at Network Human Services said the contract will finally allow them to afford health insurance by lowering premiums by as much as 90%.

Rob Baril, president of the New England Health Care Employees Union, District 1199, SEIU, said he hopes the two-year salary and benefits package reached with the Network will become a template for other providers.

Hundreds of workers at different agencies across the state are still threatening to walk out if new labor agreements are not reached next month.

