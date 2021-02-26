New Year, New You: The world of cleanses

There are a lot of food cleanses to help reboot your body and we went to holistic nutritionist April Godfrey for answers.

GUILFORD, Conn. — In today’s installment of “New Year, New You,” Matt Scott – a self-proclaimed foodie – is challenging himself to tap into the world of cleanses.

How do they work? Are they right for you?

We went to April Godfrey, a holistic nutritionist of Sweet, Simple, Delicious in Guildford, to get some answers.

“A cleanse. Straight up, straight forward you are clearing out your body of toxins, processed foods, sugar, caffeine,” she said.

There are a lot of types of food cleanses: herbal ones often come in the form of supplements, while juice cleanses use liquids to clean out sugar in the body quickly.

“The danger in that is that you kind of white-knuckle your way through a 3-day cleanse,” Godfrey said.

Food cleanses, she said, are like a reboot of your body’s nutrition.

“You’re cutting out something but eating better that sets you up for success,” she added.

The key to a successful cleanse is planning – taking time to strategize the program and then building out a grocery list and menu. Don’t forget to include snacks.

“Anytime you’re cleansing, you’re going to be hungrier sooner than you’d normally be. You want to be ready so you’re not panicking and grabbing whatever you can find,” Godfrey added.

She said many people who have done a food cleanse correctly could drop a few pounds – if that is the goal – but there are so many other health benefits as well.