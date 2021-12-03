New Year, New You: Xperiment Virtual Reality

Where the games are cool, but you’ll still sweat during a workout.

TRUMBULL, Conn. — Boxing – it’s a tough sport, full of blood sweat, and tears – but what happens when you add technology and lose the blood and tears, but not the sweat?

Matt Scott got to check out virtual reality boxing at a cool new place in Trumbull called Xperiment Virtual Reality – where the games are cool, but you’ll still sweat during a workout.

Xperiment Virtual Reality is at the Hawley Mall, and you can rent time there, playing a variety of games and sports, for half-hour and hour-long time periods. Get ready to be amazed!

