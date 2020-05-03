No. You cannot use Tito's Vodka as a replacement for hand sanitizer.

Tito's Vodka, which is based out of Austin, has been using Twitter to explain to people why vodka is not a suitable substitute to kill off germs.

SAN ANTONIO — With concerns about coronavirus and the flu, many are wondering how they can ward off the spread of germs.

Enter Tito's Vodka.

Tito's Handmade Vodka, which is distilled and bottled in Austin, is using social media to inform people that vodka is not a suitable substitute for hand sanitizer.

The first tweet came in on March 3 when a user tweeted at the distillery: "I just saw a recipe to make your own hand sanitizer using Tito's vodka. Uh, no. That's why we have grocery store vodka."

Since the emergence of this tweet, many others have asked about the legitimacy of such a recipe. Like this woman who is joking about the masses running to get Tito's when the local stores run out of hand sanitizer.

Or this guy, who shared the recipe circulating online, and hashtagged #GodBlessTexas.

Meanwhile, this user joked that he was just going to "keep a liter of Titos on my desk and cleanse often."

In an effort to combat the spread of misinformation, the official Titos Vodka Twitter account has been responding to people with the following statement:

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC.



So if you're looking to stay healthy and prevent the spread of germs and disease, your best bet is to follow the guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, ESPECIALLY after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Stay home when you are sick

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular cleaning spray or wipe