'Overdose Awareness Day' declared in Connecticut by Lamont

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont signed a proclamation declaring August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in Connecticut. The move is to match the global effort with the same name, which brings attention and resources to the stigma of drug addiction worldwide.

According to the state’s Department of Public Health (DPH), 2021 had an increase of 11.4% in unintentional and undetermined drug overdoses in Conecticut compared to 2020. In 2021 alone, 93% of those unintentional overdoses involved opioids of some kind.

Overdose Awareness Day globally serves to end overdoses, remembering those who have died from an overdose without the stigma, and acknowledging the pain and grief of the family and friends left behind.

Lamont said they want that same thing for people in Connecticut who are also struggling with addiction.

“Addiction is an illness that should be treated just as any other medical condition,” Lamont said in a statement. “We will no longer allow opioid use disorder to hide in the shadows – it needs to be openly discussed, and any shame or embarrassment needs to be removed from this conversation. The more we speak about this issue openly, the more we can reduce the stigma surrounding it. I strongly encourage anyone seeking treatment for themselves or a loved one to reach out to the large network of resources we have in Connecticut. Treatment is available, and anyone facing this illness should not lose hope.

He is encouraging anyone in Connecticut who needs support or treatments – whether for themselves or someone else – to reach out to the many services the state offers. To connect to these resources, visit this website or call 1-800-563-4086 any time, 24 hours a day.

Nancy Navarretta, the commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), said that widespread access to Narcan is a "life-saving tool" that they have to help combat the crisis.

“DMHAS is on track to reach the goal of distributing more than 45,000 Narcan kits throughout Connecticut, with the hope that meeting and exceeding this goal will significantly reduce opioid overdose fatalities," Narvarretta said.

You can also find more resources and helpful information regarding addiction and overdose awareness on the DMHAS website here.

