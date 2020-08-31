Gov. Lamont announces August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day

Connecticut wants to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of the nationwide problem surrounding opioid overdoses

HARTFORD, Conn — Monday morning, Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has signed a proclamation declaring Monday, August 31, 2020 as Overdose Awareness Day in the State of Connecticut.

Gov. Lamont said it is to help raise awareness and reduce the stigma of the nationwide problem surrounding opioid overdoses.

“Addiction is an illness that should be treated just as any other public health emergency, and we cannot allow this epidemic to continue consuming our families and residents,” Governor Lamont said. “We need to send the message that this disorder can no longer hide in the shadows and be treated like something that shouldn’t be discussed. Resources are available for those seeking treatment, as well as for the families and loved ones who want to provide support. We need to spread this message of hope far and wide so that we can save lives or even prevent someone from going down the path of addiction altogether.”

“As we fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that many families have been and continue to be under severe stress due to economic hardships and being in isolation. People are hurting and are overburdened, and this has contributed to a spike in overdose deaths,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Today, we remember all of the lives that were lost to addiction and we recommit ourselves to reducing stigma, securing the funding needed to provide treatment and prevention, and ensuring everyone have access to telehealth.”