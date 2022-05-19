Pediatricians speak on baby formula shortage

“This is a unique and one-of-a-kind experience and I think that’s what has parents really nervous and freaked out about feeding their babies and children.”

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — The baby formula shortage continues to be an ongoing issue across America and right here in Connecticut.

The problem is affecting many parents and children.

“I think it’s unprecedented,” said Dr. Lucia Benzoni with Hartford Healthcare Medical Group.

“This is a unique and one-of-a-kind experience and I think that’s what has parents really nervous and freaked out about feeding their babies and children,” said Dr. Gregory Germain with Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

These two pediatricians are at the front of it all helping parents navigate through this.

Dr. Gregory Germain at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital

“Hidden amongst the formula shortage is this wave of COVID that we’re seeing through Connecticut and many many children, adults, and families have been very very sick. So it has been divided attention but there have been steady phone calls into our clinics and others across the state,” said Dr. Germain.

And Dr. Lucia Benzoni at Hartford Healthcare medical group based in Litchfield County

“My parents are OK. I live in an area that is relatively rural. I think in the city it’s been much, much worse for parents from what I am hearing from my colleagues. There’s people that are driving from many many stores to get formula,” said Dr. Benzoni.

She said that most of her parents breastfeed or because of the area she’s in, there’s still supply

“Usually being in a rural area works against you, but in this case, it doesn’t. We have formula still in our cabinets. So we’re telling parents you can come pick up a can or two,” said Dr. Benzoni.

Although President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to address the formula shortage on Wednesday, both pediatricians said that this shortage isn’t nearly over so here’s what you can do.

“If you can breastfeed, please try to up your supply. If you’re really desperate and your infant is eight months old you can use whole milk for a couple of feedings,” said Dr. Benzoni.

And what not to do.

“Getting online and finding a TikTok recipe for muffins is great but it is not the time to get online looking for ways to concoct your own formula,” said Dr. Germain.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.