2nd case of Powassan Virus is also first fatality of season: Health officials

HARTFORD, Conn. — The second Connecticut resident to test positive for the Powassan virus is also the first person to die of the virus this season, state health officials said Tuesday.

The patient was a woman from New London County between the ages of 90 and 99, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH). She became ill in early May and dealt with several symptoms including fever, headache, chills, chest pain, and nausea. DPH said.

The woman's condition got worse and became unresponsive over the next two weeks of illness. She died on May 17.

The Powassan virus is found in infected black-legged or deer ticks and can be spread through a bite.

The New London County woman had a known tick bite that was removed two weeks before symptoms began.

The first patient to be diagnosed with Powassan virus was a man from Windham County between the ages of 50 and 59. He became ill in late March.

From 2017 to 2021, there have been a dozen Powassan cases will illnesses reported in Connecticut; three of those were reported in 2021. Two of the 12 cases were fatal.

Most people infected will likely face no symptoms or a mild flu-like illness, health officials said. Some people may develop severe illnesses that would affect the central nervous system, DPH said. About one in 10 severe cases are fatal, and about half of the survivors experience long-term health problems, DPH added.

