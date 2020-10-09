Pre-schooler at YMCA in Naugatuck tests positive for COVID-19

YMCA staff was told by a parent that a preschooler at the Naugatuck YMCA Child Care Center tested positive for the virus.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The Naugatuck YMCA announced on Thursday that a child in the pre-school program tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff members at the Naugatuck YMCA Child Care Center were told by a parent Thursday. Out of caution, the YMCA is requiring all children within the child's group as well as their siblings and that group teacher(s) to remain at home for 14 days.

The YMCA said before it opened to the public this year, it spent time developing plans to provided safety for its children and staff in the program. Some of the safety procedures include, staff temperature and symptom checks on arrival, increased cleaning throughout the day, and staff wearing all masks.