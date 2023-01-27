Quinnipiac University hosts grand opening for brand new recreation and wellness center

University leaders said the $45 million center is not just about physical fitness, but mental health, too.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The student experience at Quinnipiac University is being taken to the next level with a brand new, multi-million dollar Recreation and Wellness Center.

"We were looking at - alright we have a gym, students are coming to work out, but what more do we need," said Tami Riley, the Director of Fitness and Well-Being at Quinnipiac University.

Hundreds of people gathered at the center Friday for the grand opening of the facility.

The 60,000-square-foot facility is filled with fitness studios, new equipment, a demo kitchen, a smoothie and protein shake bar, a 27-foot rock climbing wall, and a counseling center.

Those involved in the vision for the center said it's not just about physical fitness, but giving students a space to learn skills that will help them cope with the ups and downs of life, long after they graduate.

"It really is my goal for students to find tools that they're going to need when they leave because we all need them. How to manage stress, lack of sleep, anxiety. Those are things that come up throughout our lives, they're not going away," Riley said.

The plan for the building has been in the works since 2019. And after several focus groups, they found out that students really want three things: accessibility, inclusivity, and a place where they can feel comfortable trying new things.

"It's a multi-pronged approach with the experience of, health services, counseling, recreation, fitness, wellness, nutrition," said Mike Medina, Director of Recreation at Quinnipiac University.

There is brand new equipment and heavy weights for those who like to use them. But there's also something else for everyone.

"We were looking at, how do we capture students, that maybe lifting a weight isn't their way," Riley said.

There's also a counseling center inside, run by Hartford HealthCare. They've more than doubled the amount of space they have for the services and the number of appointments they have available.

And the students can already feel the difference in the whole space.

"We would go into the old facility last year and the year before and it was okay but, nothing that compares to this. and I can definitely see how this is a lot more welcoming to someone who may not know as much what they're doing," said Abbie Coughlin, a senior at Quinnipiac University.

The center is open to students and staff, free of charge. The whole project totals about $45 million.

