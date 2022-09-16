Second Connecticut resident tests positive for West Nile

The New Haven County man is between 30 to 39 years old and his condition is improving.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A New Haven County man in his 30s has tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced Friday. He is the second Connecticut resident to test positive for the illness.

The patient, only identified as a man aged 30-39 from New Haven County, was admitted to a local hospital in early September where he was diagnosed with West Nile Virus meningitis.

He remains hospitalized and his condition is improving, health officials said.

The first human case of West Nile Virus was announced on Sept. 2.

In that case, the patient was identified as a man from New Haven County in his 70s. He was hospitalized and later released.

"The identification of the first case of West Nile virus-associated illness emphasizes the potential seriousness of this infection," DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said in a statement at the time. "As we approach the cooler weather and the holiday weekend, it still is important to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes."

The mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus live mostly in urban and suburban areas. They are most active between dusk and dawn.

West Nile is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the United States.

Eight out of 10 people with the virus do not develop symptoms. One out of five people who are infected develops West Nile Fever. This illness includes fever, body aches, joint pain, headache, and a rash. One in 150 people develops a serious central nervous system illness. One in 10 of those cases is fatal.

There are several ways to reduce mosquitoes around your home.

Eliminate standing water suitable for mosquitoes. Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.

Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.

Clean clogged roof gutters.

Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use, such as wading pools and wheelbarrows.

Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools. When pools are not in use, use pool covers and drain when necessary.

When outdoors you can reduce your chance of being bitten by a mosquito by:

Minimize outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven and loose-fitting.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.

Consider the use of CDC-recommended mosquito repellents, containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or 2-undecanone, and apply according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.

When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6 percent lasts approximately two hours and 20 percent for four hours) and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than two months old.

Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair to avoid mosquito bites when indoors.

