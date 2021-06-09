Sen. Amy Klobuchar details bout with breast cancer

Klobuchar shared the news of her February diagnosis, followed by surgery and radiation in May. Her hope is to encourage people to resume physicals and exams.

WAYZATA, Minn. — U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is detailing a recent battle with breast cancer, in hopes of encouraging people to schedule exams and physicals that were pushed off during the COVID pandemic.

In a blog posting on "Medium," Klobuchar says doctors found white spots called calcifications during a routine mammogram at the Mayo Clinic in February. A biopsy at Piper Breast Center in Minneapolis shortly after revealed that the senator had Stage 1A breast cancer.

"After a number of other tests, I returned to Mayo and had a lumpectomy on the right breast which involved the removal of the cancer," Klobuchar wrote. "In May, I completed a course of radiation treatment, and after additional follow-up visits, it was determined in August that the treatment went well."

While Klobuchar admits the journey has been "scary" at times - "cancer is a word all of us fear," she says - the senator shares that doctors believe her chances of developing cancer again are no higher than for the average person.

Klobuchar goes on to thank her doctors, family and friends for their support during her radiation treatments, which were going on when her father Jim became ill and passed away.

I wanted to share an update about my health. https://t.co/0yGWuw4OKV — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 9, 2021

The main point of the post seems to encourage her constituents and followers to stop putting off routine physicals and exams that were scuttled during the COVID pandemic. "I know that, because I delayed mine," Klobuchar wrote.

"There is rarely a good time to go in for a mammogram or routine health screening. So many Americans are still juggling their children on their laps and their laptops on their desks. They are constantly balancing their families, their jobs, and their health. It’s easy to put off health screenings, just like I did. But I hope my experience is a reminder for everyone of the value of routine health checkups, exams, and follow-through. I am so fortunate to have caught the cancer at an early enough stage and to not need chemotherapy or other extensive treatments, which unfortunately is not the case for so many others."