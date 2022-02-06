State politicians and advocates call on congress for prescription drug pricing reform

According to GoodRx, since 2014, prescription drugs have increased in price by 35%.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Prescription drug prices increasing is a hot topic and has been for many years, especially for U.S. lawmakers. One Connecticut woman is advocating for Congress to do something about this.

“I want to live,” said Nolvette Williams.

Williams, 67, from West Hartford, loves her family.

“They’re my life,” said Williams.

She loves dressing up for church.

“I have my black hat and my black shoes. Overall, I like black,” said Williams.

She said she’s only able to do this because of her prescription medication because she wears a defibrillator and is a cancer survivor.

“It is a life or death issue because I remember the doctor said this medication will help keep me out of the hospital and it’ll help my heart do what it needs to do,” said Williams.

Something that wasn’t always possible for her.

“I went to the pharmacy to fill my prescription. I was told it was almost $600. And the insurance wasn’t covering it. So, I walked out and said well, I guess I’ll just go home and die,” said Williams.

Her story is similar to many others as prescription drugs continue to increase across the country.

According to GoodRx, since 2014, prescription drugs have increased in price by 35%.

People like Nolvette are fighting for a change.

“We need Congress to pass legislation that will allow Medicare to negotiate prescription costs. That’s what I am fighting with in regard to medication,” said Williams.

Senator Richard Blumenthal agrees. In a press conference on Wednesday, he demanded that Congress act to lower Medicare drug costs.

“We need to change that law. It is central to the agenda that we will be seeking in the next month in the United States Senate,” said Blumenthal

An issue that Nolvette said she’ll continue to press.

