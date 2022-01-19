Connecticut residents begin signing up for free COVID tests from federal government

According to the U.S. Postal Service, there is a limit of one order per residential address, which includes four individual tests Orders

HARTFORD, Conn. — People across the country can now request at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government delivered right to their homes with no out-of-pocket cost.

The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to order up four at-home tests per residential address, to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

People in Connecticut wasted no time getting their orders in.

“To be honest, my husband is chronically ill and it’s very important I keep him safe and my coworkers safe and it was crazy. I had a hard time finding tests. I did go into a Walgreens, they had a whole bunch of them, but they’re so expensive," said Wendy-Marie Chabot of New Britain.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, there is a limit of one order per residential address. One order includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days, according to the White House.

Americans will need to request the tests well before they meet the guidelines for requiring them since USPS shipping times are at least 1-3 days. The tests should be ordered and kept until somebody in your household starts to feel sick with COVID-like symptoms.

“If COVID becomes something that’s endemic and it’s not pandemic, it becomes something that’s part of our daily life where maybe people aren’t as ill, aren’t going to the hospitals. Things like this are going to be a lot more important because you integrate it very easily into your daily life," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare.

There were some reports Tuesday of orders from people in multi-unit buildings being wrongly rejected by a feature intended to stop duplicate orders from the same household. In those cases, people can fill out a service request form on the USPS website.

If you don't want to wait until the tests are shipped to your home, you can pick some up at a pharmacy under your insurance.

As of Jan. 15, private insurers were required by the Biden administration to cover the cost of up to eight at-home rapid tests per month, per insured person.

People seeking to take that option can buy the tests themselves, then seek reimbursement from their insurance provider. Although there are reportedly plans in the works between insurers and pharmacies to cover the out-of-pocket costs of getting a test, those plans have not found widespread traction yet.

