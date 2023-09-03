Hartford students showcase STEAM creations at Hartford Boys and Girls Club

Inspiring students to brighter futures

HARTFORD, Conn. — Students who attend the afterschool program of the Hartford Boys and Girls Club showed off their creations at the first ever STEAM fair.

The event highlights creations in the realm of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

Over 100 different displays ranging from Legos to dancing robots, and 3D printings.

“This is just a creative, fair and opportunity to showcase what they've been learning in our maker space program,” said Sam Gray, the President and CEO of The Boys and Girls Club of Hartford.

As the country’s first Boys and Girls club they hope this fair will also be a historic first with many more in the future

In just a few weeks students of the Boys and Girls club of Hartford will tour the University of Connecticut’s campus to inspire students early to go and stay in college.

