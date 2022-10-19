Surge in respiratory illnesses has Connecticut Children's at capacity

The hospital contacted FEMA and the National Guard about possibly setting up an outdoor tent at their facility to help handle the influx of patients.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A rise in youth respiratory illnesses has Connecticut Children's in Hartford at capacity.

Communication Representative Monica Buchanan confirmed to FOX61 that the hospital is stretched beyond normal capacity, with children in temporary units and waiting for beds in the emergency department.

Buchanan said this is a result of an increase in youth respiratory illness, primarily Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which is running above normal for this time of year. Children returning to school after two years of pandemic restrictions may be to blame.

Connecticut Children's has been in contact with FEMA and the National Guard about possibly setting up an outdoor tent at their facility to help handle the influx of patients coming in to receive treatment.

This is a developing story.

