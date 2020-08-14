The 'Whole Blood' Program launches in Hartford

In an effort to equip ambulances with even more life-saving technologies, AMR is providing the funding and training to bring "Whole Blood" crews.

HARTFORD, Conn — The ambulance company known as AMR -- or American Medical Response -- is teaming up with Saint Francis Hospital on what is called the “Whole Blood Program”.

In an effort to equip ambulances with even more life-saving technologies, AMR is providing the funding and training to bring Whole Blood to the most severe trauma calls in the field.

“If you are able to give blood before the patient arrives in the trauma room, the patient is in better condition to survive and do well,” said Dr. Steven Wolf, the chairman of the Emergency Department at Saint Francis.

Dr. John Pettini, an emergency medicine physician at Saint Francis has invented and patented a device called the “LifeWarmer Quantum” which warms the blood, normally stored at 38 degrees, to near body temperature for on-scene transfusions. AMR is the first ambulance company in the area using the technology.

“This is an absolute first in the New England area,” Pettini said, “this is the future and it’s happening here.”

Brandon Bartell, an operations manager for AMR added, “this is groundbreaking technology, to be able to bring Whole Blood to the field and to the patients when they need it most is huge.”