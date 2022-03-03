UConn relaxes vaccine restrictions, masks no longer required

Masks will be recommended in nearly all settings on campus rather than required. Some areas of campus will still require them until April 1.

STORRS, Connecticut — The University of Connecticut (UConn) announced that they will switch its mask mandate from required to recommended in nearly all campus settings.

Despite the change, the university said that masking will continue to be required in all instructional settings, including classes, labs, studios, rehearsal rooms, and clinics, through at least April 1 when officials will reevaluate the requirement.

The policy will apply to students, employees and visitors on all UConn campuses and properties, the university said.

Masks will also still be required in UConn Health locations, Student Health and Wellness medical care in Storrs, von der Mehden Recital Hall, and the Connecticut Repertory Theatre.

UConn also said that the athletics department is also lifting the vaccination and testing requirement for fans attending games at Gampel Pavilion and the XL Center.

The Big East announced Thursday it will also no longer require masks or proof of vaccination at this weekend's women's conference tournament at the Mohegan Sun.

UConn's Interim President Radenka Maric said the decision to drop the masking requirement at UConn was made following the most recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and because there are high vaccination rates among those in the school community.

Connecticut has already given public school districts the option of dropping mask mandates. The sate has said about 90% of those districts had dropped the requirement as of Monday.

Masks on state, UConn and WRTD buses are still required due to the federal guideline mandate on public transportation.

