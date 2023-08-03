Health officials urge parents to get kids vaccinated before new school year

The Connecticut Department of Public Health reminds parents to make sure their children’s vaccinations are up to date.

HARTFORD, Conn — As we approach the new school year, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) is reminding parents to update their children's immunizations.

The state requires children to be vaccinated against measles, whooping cough, and polio in order to go to a public school in the fall.

Connecticut's school immunization rates have been going up. Around 97.3% of kindergarteners received the required measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine in the 2022–2023 school year. This marks the highest year increase since 2012-2013, according to the DPH.

Compared to last school year, with schools with over 30 students, there was a 16.4% increase in the number of schools with MMR vaccination rates at or above 95%. More information on immunization completion rates for schools in Connecticut can be found here.

"If parents have any questions or concerns about vaccinating their children, they should discuss them with their child’s primary care provider," DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a statement. "We want to make sure every child attending school in Connecticut is protected from vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles.”

Higher vaccination rates in schools protect children who cannot or have not been vaccinated and prevent outbreaks through herd immunity, according to DPH.

To learn how to get you or your child’s vaccine record securely online, visit ct.gov/getmyvaccinerecord. The CT WiZ Public Portal is a confidential and free service provided by the Connecticut Department of Public Health Immunization Program.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.