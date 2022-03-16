Wallingford nursing home evacuated after multiple health violations

State Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani spoke on the urgency of evacuating 94 residents from the Quinnipiac Valley Center in Wallingford.

WALLINGFORD, Conn — “The clock for getting patients out is really what we are focused on right now,” said State Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani.

The Wallingford nursing home shut down after receiving seven life-threatening violations, including infection control, medication errors and patient neglect. This also comes after two recent deaths.

“We in the Department of Public Health do not take this type of action lightly at all,” Juthani said.

Former QVC employee, Joshua Lanci, told FOX61 he worked at the nursing home for 8 years.

“I was surprised that it took this long,” he said.

He shared photos with FOX61 showing a persistent leak in the dish room.

“The issues we had in the kitchen went unrecognized for years,” Lanci said.

He feels it was the state who dropped the ball.

“They would go in there for inspections and stuff and a lot of the times,” he said. “It kind of seems like they were just in and out.”

“We have to allow places the opportunity to get better. In the past, they’ve been able to do that but now they are not and this is why we had to take this step,” Julthani said.

From here, Commissioner Juthani said there are plenty of places where patients can go that have the capacity to take them on; Apple Rehab is one such facility.

In a statement to FOX61 News, the vice president of operations said, “In an effort to assist these residents and their families, Apple has offered admission to many residents from QVC to our facilities and provided our own transportation to assist any resident.”

A man that FOX61 spoke with, named Marc, whose mother lived at QVC, said he is concerned about how difficult this move would be for residents.



“It’s hard for an older person to have the transition into a place rather than stay here when they have established relationships with staff,” he said.



He still comes to visit his friend and wants to know more about the severity of the violations.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



“It’s concerning to me. I’m not even a resident I’m like what,” Marc said.



In a statement, the nursing home operator, Genesis Healthcare said, “Quinnipiac Valley Center is committed to the safety and well-being of our patients and residents.”



The state hopes to have most of the residents out by the end of the week, but couldn’t give us an exact timeline for each resident.

QVC could face possible fines and potentially have its license revoked.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.