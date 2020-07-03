Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Saturday evening that a man in his late 50s has contracted the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke Saturday evening to what health officials are saying is the first positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case in the District.

According to Bowser in the news conference, the resident with the virus is in his late 50s and started experiencing symptoms back in late February. He is being monitored and treated at a local hospital, which was not named.

D.C. Health officials will be working to trace who the man had contact with during the time he started getting symptoms so that those who may have come in contact with him can also be monitored. D.C. Health is also following protocol put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We recognize this situation is fluid. every day we will monitor the situation. We put safety of residents first. We are following the science about how we will proceed," said Bowser.

At the news conference, Bowser also spoke about the two attendees of the 2020 AIPAC Policy Conference hosted in D.C. who tested positive.

Bowser also stated she will not be declaring a state of emergency for the District. And that, "she has all the power needed to respond effectively."

Bowser said that the resident "appears to have no history of international travel and no close contacts with a confirmed case."

DC Health does not recommend that healthy individuals wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. Residents should only wear a mask if recommended by a healthcare professional. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected.

Bowser also said that an additional person with the coronavirus in Maryland was recently in the District.

The news conference announcement comes after there were three positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery County this week. And after Hogan announced on Saturday that those who attended the CPAC conference in Maryland may have also been exposed to the virus.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency after three Montgomery County residents tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling together on an MS A'Sara Egyptian cruise on the Nile River. Hogan said it appeared to be the same cruise ship that the World Health Organization announced had 12 workers placed in quarantine for 14 days, and is also linked to eight confirmed cases in Texas.

Hogan also noted that the patients had at least two instances of public interactions that he felt warranted public notification.

So far in the United States, the coronavirus has led to the death of 19 people.