Watch Live: Health and Human Services to give update on coronavirus

Earlier Tuesday, officials at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention say spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. is not a question of "if," but "when."

Health and Human Services is holding a news conference Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. in Washington D.C. about the coronavirus.

Earlier Tuesday, officials at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. is not a question of "if," but "when." Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the CDC's director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases said the virus, called COVID-19, is "rapidly evolving and spreading" and that "successful containment at U.S. borders is becoming problematic."

Community spread of the virus, which began its spread in China, have been reported in Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, Messonnier said in a Tuesday press conference. The behavior of the virus spread outside of China has raised concern in the U.S.