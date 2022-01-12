World AIDS Day commemorated in Hartford with "ICE out AIDS" event

It was held at the Bushnell Park ice skating rink, but ice also stands for inform, care, and empower. Steps that are crucial to get to the goal of ending HIV/AIDS.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On world AIDS day, it’s a time to remember the lives lost to the disease, but also to celebrate and support those living with it and help prevent any more.

"We’re still bringing awareness to HIV and AIDS that are still people that are contracting it daily, there are still people that are living with it and we want to make sure that as our event says we want to ICE out AIDS," said Liany Arroyo, director of health and human services for the city of Hartford.

That event was held at the Bushnell Park ice skating rink, but ICE also stands for inform, care, and empower. Steps that are crucial to get to the goal of ending HIV/AIDS.

Groups like AIDS Connecticut are on a mission to end the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS.

"every person is at risk for HIV, sexually transmitted diseases, any disease right? It’s not who you are, it’s not what group you’re in, it’s the behaviors that you engage in," said John Merz, CEO of AIDS Connecticut.

That means going into the community and providing the education and resources necessary to do so.

"In order to break stigma we have to have conversations is spaces like these," said Venesha Heron with the CT Dept. of Public Health.

Part of that conversation is stressing the importance of testing and knowing your status to have control over your own health, and of those you care about.

"We’re not only promoting testing we’re also promoting modalities that can prevent people from getting HIV, " Luis Diaz an epidemiologist for the CT Dept. of Public Health.

On a global level, there is a goal of ending the AIDS pandemic as a public health threat by 2030. The White House released a five-year strategy to meet that goal that includes health equity and strengthening public health.

However, the work done on a smaller, local level is what helps make a difference.

"We work 365 days a year to really support people with HIV/AIDS to make sure that their basic human needs are met," Merz said.

More information on the resources available here in Connecticut can be found on DPH's website, here and on AIDS Connecticut's website here.

