Yale-New Haven launches program for children with persistent COVID-19 symptoms

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Children with long-lasting, persistent COVID-19 symptoms are able to get help thanks to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital has launched the Children’s Post-COVID Comprehensive Care Program to address the needs of children experiencing persistent symptoms following a COVID-19 infection.

“The program will be offered at our Pediatric Specialty Center located within the Children’s Hospital in New Haven to allow children and families easy access to a network of pediatric experts in infectious disease, pulmonology, cardiology, rheumatology, and neurology in one visit,” said Elijah Paintsil, MD, pediatric infectious disease, Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital.

Yale said that when children contract COVID-19, symptoms improve and then resolve after a couple of weeks.

However, in some cases, children experience ongoing symptoms for weeks or even months after their initial illness. The phenomenon is commonly referred to as “long COVID", according to health experts. The effects can include an inability to tolerate strenuous activity, anxiety, chest tightness, cognitive difficulties, extreme fatigue, headache, insomnia, muscle pain and/or shortness of breath.

“This program was developed in direct response to the needs we are seeing in our patients as well as hearing from their parents and pediatricians in our community,” said Rebecca Ciaburri, RN, Quality, Safety & Program Development, Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital. “From the teenager who had COVID several months ago and still has chest tightness to the younger child who had minimal COVID symptoms after a positive test, but now has headaches, we need to support our children and families who are no longer positive for the virus yet still have symptoms.”

Yale said that a better comprehension of this condition is needed for children who, months after COVID-19, still struggle to return to their normal life.

The Children’s Post-COVID Comprehensive Care Program is aimed at providing tailored care plans based on the latest research to aid recovery.

“Children who had even mild or asymptomatic COVID may have long-term symptoms that will require support from specialists to achieve the best outcomes,” said Cheyenne Beach, MD, pediatric cardiologist, Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital. “We have every reason to believe that with the right medical care children will do well.”

For appointments, please call 877-925-3637 (877-YALE-MDS).

