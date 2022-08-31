Yale New Haven hospital breaks ground on $838 million Neurosciences Center

It will be the largest project of its kind in Connecticut's history.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground on an $838 million Neurosciences Center on Saint Raphael Campus, a sign of new beginnings.

“This event represents a significant step in our seeing the vision of Yale-New Haven health, in the treatment of neurological and neurosurgical conditions and those who need neurosurgical intervention began to truly become a reality,” said Yale-New Haven Hospital President, Dr. Keith Churchwell.

The $838 million Neurosciences Center at Yale-New Haven was officially announced in April 2019, but its start was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited that we’re going to bring new treatments for neurodivergent like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's and really translate the findings in the medical school and university to the communities health,” said Chair and Chief of Yale-New Haven Hospital, Murat Gunel.

It will be the largest project of its kind in state history, already starting the hiring process.

“We’re looking and talking and recruiting new faculty. New bright minds, as was mentioned, around the nation,” said Gunel.

According to officials, the project will feature 201 inpatient beds and provide a unique setting for patients seeking innovative care from movement disorders to neuro-regeneration. The project will also serve as a replacement strategy for the York Street campus’ East Pavilion semi-private beds, which opened for patients in 1953.

On top of that, it’s also bringing in hundreds of construction jobs.

“At the peak of this project, we’ll probably have about 800 construction workers on site,” said Vice President Facilities Design Construction and Real Estate, Stephen Carbery.

In all, five buildings will come down during the start of this construction.

The new center will consist of two patient bed towers (the Sherman tower adjacent to Sherman Avenue and the McGivney tower built atop of the existing McGivney Center). Both towers will share a common podium that will house the new entrance and the main lobby on the first floor, neurosurgery, radiology spaces on the second floor, and caregiver spaces and the mechanical equipment room on the third floor.

“We’re going to hopefully open this building in two phases. The McGivney Tower will open probably in early 26’ and the Sherman Tower will open in late 26’. Then, it takes us about 90 days to open and activate it. So we’re looking for beneficial use for patients in early 27’,” said Carbery.

A project that was delayed, but not denied.

