Yard Goats, St. Francis team crash course in saving lives

They’re trying to give everyone at Thursday’s game a crash course in how to stop heavy bleeding, something that could be a life saver someday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Yard Goats are teaming up with Saint Francis Hospital and the American College of Surgeons with the goal of saving lives. The event is called “Stop The Bleed,” and the name says it all. They’re trying to give everyone at Thursday’s game a crash course in how to stop heavy bleeding, something that could be a life saver someday.

“Bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death, anywhere,” said Dr. David Shapiro, a Critical Care Surgeon at Saint Francis.

He said it’s not just life-threatening bleeds that can benefit from competent, immediate treatment.

“We’ve all experienced cutting our hand with a bagel, or putting our arm through a window with our family, or a car crash, anything that could cause someone to bleed,” he said, “the goal is to have someone at the ready as a bystander to stop the bleeding.”

Stop The Bleed is a nationwide initiative that’s coming to Dunkin Donuts Park Thursday, before the Yard Goats 7 pm game against Somerset. Dr. Shapiro said the training will start with a 15-to-20 minute training video on the big screen.

“Then we have a hands-on training that takes a couple minutes per person and we train them in the three basic steps,” said Dr. Shapiro, “the first step is really calling 911.”

“Second is applying direct pressure to the spot that’s bleeding. Most bleeding can stop from direct pressure that’s being applied to it. So, if you have a cut on your hand, you hold it tight and it will stop bleeding in most cases.”

Dr. Shapiro said you can even pack a wound with gauze or cloth if pressure alone won’t work, and if that doesn’t work?

“The last thing is the application of a tourniquet, and a lot of people have heard that tourniquets can be dangerous or not put on correctly, and that’s true, but they’ve come back into vogue, and the literature says that they’re actually an effective means to treat bleeding when the first to steps don’t work,” he said.

This training will be available, free, to all ticket holders, throughout the entire game.

“If this stop the bleed process, as an example, becomes the next CPR and bystanders can do it anywhere, we will save countless lives annually,” he said.

If you can’t make the game, but want to bring “Stop The Bleed” training to your group or organization, you can reach out to Saint Francis Hospital directly. They offer those courses for free.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.