Headstone for Black soldier from Revolutionary War unveiled in Middlefied

Philemon Freeman served in the Continental Army and died in 1820.

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — A headstone for a deceased American soldier was dedicated Saturday in Middlefield -- more than 200 years after his death.

The grave of Philemon Freeman was recently discovered in the Old North Burying Ground in Middlefield. Freeman was a Black soldier who served in the Continental Army and died in 1820, but his resting place did not honor his service.

The historical society went to the Veterans Administration and got an official military headstone. An honor guard fired muskets in salute at the unveiling.

Ken Twombly, the curator with the Middlefield Historical Society, said "Too much of our history is being destroyed and forgotten. People who served to give us the freedom we have today deserve to be remembered. It's that simple."