Honoring 9/11 flight crews by pushing a beverage cart from Boston to NYC

CHAPLIN, Conn. -- As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, a retired United Airlines flight attendant is taking his tribute to the victims to the streets of Connecticut by pushing a beverage cart from Boston Logan Airport to Ground Zero in New York City.

Paul Veneto is the man behind "Paulie's Push." He started the journey to honor the flight attendants and crew members killed in the terrorist attacks.

"What I want the public to know is that they were regular people just like me and you, but they were up against trained assassins, and they weren't trained for that. They need to be recognized as American heroes. They were the first, first responders," said Veneto.

The more than 200-mile journey is taking Veneto through Connecticut. Town by town, his beverage cart carries 20 years' worth of pain for the families who lost loved ones on 9/11.

"You know, they were close friends of mine on Flight 175 and I know they'd do the same for me if they were here," said Veneto. "Their little kids, their nieces and nephews should be able to say my aunt was a hero. They never heard that in 20 years, so I'm going to make sure they hear it now. See, I'm getting emotional when I think about it. That's why I'm doing it for, cause their families," said Veneto.

With those crew members in mind, Veneto pushes on, no matter how difficult things become on his trek.

"Any time I get tired, legs are hurting, hot, or I'm cold or I'm soaking wet, I just look at their pictures on top of the cart and it just gives me strength to keep going, just keep going," said Veneto.

Donations are being accepted to support Paulie's Push. All proceeds will support Paulie’s Push as well as the 9/11 crew members’ family’s registered not-for-profit organizations, and Power Forward in continued efforts to establish Power Forward Sober Living Scholarships for those dealing with addiction.

For more information, visit pauliespush.com

