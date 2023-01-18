'Have we achieved the dream?' | Martin Luther King lll speaks at Yale’s MLK Day celebration

King said this holiday should be commemorated not celebrated because there are still ways to go when it comes to reform.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On Wednesday, Martin Luther King lll headlined Yale’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Hundreds gathered at Yale University in New Haven to hear him speak.

This was the first time this event has happened in three years. Days after the federal holiday, commemorating his father, King delivered the keynote address called, “Sanctuary in the Storm: Healing Action.”

“I just thought that everything he said was inspiring. Especially the things going on with present day,” said Yale freshman, Kaleigh Albert.

“This evening I want to challenge the students of Yale and all the young people of New Haven to choose their higher calling of healing action,” said King.

Following in his mother and father’s footsteps, King spoke at Yale University commemorating his father’s legacy on the heels of MLK Day.

“Every year that we gather for the King holiday I’m asked the question ‘have we achieved the dream?’ and every year I have to say we didn’t quite get there this year,” said King.

In his speech to more than 2,300 people, King said this holiday should be commemorated not celebrated because there are still ways to go when it comes to reform.

“We cannot celebrate until there’s no danger of bigots armed with deadly weapons murdering people as they worship, go to school, or shop in their grocery stores. Nor can we celebrate when thousands of refugee children are shivering in the January cold,” said King.

He said it’s up to young people like students at Yale to effect change.

“It’s defiantly inspiring. I didn’t really process how direct. His father is literally Martin Luther King and he’s just here now speaking to us. That is so historic I feel like just to be there and take it all in,” said Yale junior, Bryan Ventura.

While he and others were able to take it all in, King left them with this message.

“I urge you to get involved with movements that help the poor and oppressed. The disadvantaged and broken-hearted people of our communities. No matter what career you choose, making this commitment will bring a deeper sense of fulfillment in our lives. With that commitment, you’ll become a force for social change that inspires others to do the same,” said King.

