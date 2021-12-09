City of Slidell first responders remember thousands of lives lost on 9/11 at Heritage Park

A piece of the Twin Towers sits in the park

SLIDELL, La. — The City of Slidell held a 9/11 ceremony Saturday morning to remember the first responders and citizens who passed 20 years ago.

Members of the Slidell police and fire departments gathered at the 9/11 memorial at Heritage Park where a piece of the Twin Tower stands.

“We need to never forget how so many people gave their lives on 9/11,” said Councilwoman Kim Harbison of the City of Slidell.

Harbison was among those who spoke, wearing a button-up American flag shirt and listed the exact times the planes hit the towers and Pentagon 20 years ago.

The tragic event reminded Harbison of Pearl Harbor which was history her father was a part of.

She showed FOX61 an photo album of the city’s 9/11 Committee as well as a piece of concrete from the Pentagon.

“I don’t care what political affiliation you are, this is just a bonding of our past,” added Councilwoman Harbison.

The ceremony started off with a prayer followed by a dispatch speech and ended with a moment of silence.

A red, white blue wreath was hung on the memorial and tiny American flags outlined the park and were surrounded by white signs which showed the number of people who died on 9/11.

