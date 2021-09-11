U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona visits Meriden for 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The Meriden-native was joined by local leaders and neighbors to reflect on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

MERIDEN, Conn. — On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, U.S. Secretary of Education and Meriden-native Dr. Miguel Cardona visited his home city to take part in a remembrance ceremony and share his memories from that day.

"I remember it as it was my second week as assistant principal at Hanover School here in Meriden," said Dr. Cardona. "On 9/11 and for days after, my brother Hector Jr., my father Hector, Sr. traveled to Ground Zero with a group of brave women and men from the Meriden Police Department to do what they do best: protect and serve."

Dr. Cardona was joined by neighbors and local leaders, including City Manager Tim Coon, Chaplain of the Meriden Police Department Pastor Clarence Hayward, City Mayor Kevin M. Scarpati and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

"We should never forget the brave innocent souls lost that day, the lives lost, the survivors, the loved ones and family. We should never forget the veterans who served in the wake of that attack on our nation. Many of them still with the wounds of the war, visible wounds and invisible wounds," said Sen. Blumenthal.



Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



The crowd also vowed to never forget the days, weeks and months following the tragedy that strengthened the American spirit.

"We were together as one nation. We were proud to be Americans. Sadly, I think we have forgotten what that was like. Sadly, we've forgotten what the message of unity truly is. And if September 11th, 2001 shall serve a remembrance for anything more than those who lost their lives, let us show they didn't die in vein and that we can come together," said Mayor Scarpati.

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.