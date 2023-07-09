Westport memorial honors lives lost on 9/11

The names of over 160 people who died with ties to Connecticut were read aloud.

WESTPORT, Conn. — Dozens gathered at the 9/11 Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park to honor the lives of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The ceremony included speeches by some of the victim's loved ones, Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

The names of over 160 people who died with ties to Connecticut were read aloud. Some worked in the World Trade Center. Other passengers of planes, and first responders. A few have since been added to the names who survived that day but have since died due to the effects of post-tragedy disease.

The site of Connecticut’s living memorial is under the shadow of trees, and steps from the shoreline where 22 years ago smoke could be seen billowing from lower Manhattan nearly 50 miles away.

The memorial now serves as a sacred place of remembrance.

The memorial reads, “The citizens of Connecticut dedicate this living memorial to the thousands of innocent lives that were lost on September 11, 2001, and to the families and friends who love them.”

