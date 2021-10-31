Supporters rally to save QU's Irish famine museum; AG Tong opening inquiry

The Quinnipiac University museum shut its doors permanently in August after nine years of focusing on the impacts of the Irish famine of 1845 to 1852. During "the Great Hunger", about 1 million people died. Between 1845 and 1855, no fewer than 2.1 million people left Ireland—an unprecedented exodus from a single island.

Turlough McConnell, President and CEO of Ireland in America said, "It tells not just that story through art, and scholarship and performers and artists of all kinds, but it really tells the other side of that story of how those refugees 150 years ago became Americans, became American citizens and are now in a position of great strength and privilege in America so it’s our responsibility to let others know that."



Organizers are hoping to reverse the Quinnipiac University's decision to close the museum. But if it doesn’t reopen, they want to make sure the collection stays intact and is not sold for profit. The office Attorney General William Tong tells FOX61 that they are looking into the matter.