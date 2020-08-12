Holiday's don't have to be a drag during the pandemic

Let's face—it's been a hard year. Typically, we would really be looking forward to the holidays and the gatherings that go with them, but given we are in the middle of a pandemic, the holidays are looking a little less social and less festive for many this year. According to Psychology Today, celebrating the holidays make us pause and be mindful, and that boosts our well-being and other positive emotions…when we stop to savor the good stuff, we buffer ourselves against the bad and build resilience. Happiness Coach Dannie De Novo lived a very miserable life, in and out of depression, until one night she realized her baby girl was copying her every move. She immediately set out to learn how to live a happy, fulfilled, and exciting life so that she could teach her daughter how to do the same. What she learned was that we are responsible for bringing the fun and joy into our own lives! Dannie De Novo put together these 5 tips to help make the holidays momentous even during this hard and uncertain time (and maybe also a time when family can't be physically close).