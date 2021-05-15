Historic house on fire in Lebanon, firefighters on scene

A fire broke out at a home on Trumbull Highway Saturday morning.

LEBANON, Conn. — A fire broke at a home in Trumbull Highway in Lebanon early Saturday morning.

The historic home was just purchased and the new owners just moved in.

Fire crews are on scene battling the blaze. The owner was outside when firefighters arrived. Fire chief Jay Schall tells us that their are no injuries at this time.



It is unknown at this time what started the fire .

FOX61 has a reporter on scene.

This is a developing story.

