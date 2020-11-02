NH campaigns expected to shift into overdrive after debate

A few days before the next Democratic primary, the scene in New Hampshire is downright calm.

Democratic presidential candidates are taking varied approaches ahead of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary.

Bernie Sanders is embracing high expectations, declaring Monday, “If we win here tomorrow, I think we've got a path to victory for the Democratic nomination.”

Joe Biden is lowering expectations as he faces the prospect of finishing well off pace after a fourth-place finish in Iowa.

Still, he is reminding voters, “This is just getting started.”