A brief history of Jennings Road in Hartford

A piece of local history about how Jennings Road was named the way it was

HARTFORD, Connecticut — If you in Hartford or in the surrounding towns, chances our that you have been or crossed Jennings Road at least once.

Odds are though you have never wondered why the road is called Jennings in the first place.

In May of 1964, Hartford Police Officer Henry Jennings engaged with a burglary suspect who shot and injured another officer in an earlier fight.

Officers Jennings was able to wound the suspect, who was later arrested and charged. Sadly, officer Jennings was shot during the gunfight and died.

The road was named in his honor. According to Hartford Police, the location was also a prior police station.

Hartford Police posted his image to Facebook celebrating Jennings' service.