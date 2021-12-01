How to be safe when you're out on the ice

There are some things you should know before you head out onto the ice

UNION, Connecticut — Now that we’re in mid-winter, and in a pandemic, many people are looking to the great outdoors.

Like these ice fishermen in Union.

But there are some things you should know before you head out onto the ice.

Always check for posted signs and warning.

According to connecticut environmental police any ice under 4 inches thick should be considered unsafe and you should stay off.

4 inches is the minimum for winter ice sports like ice fishing or skating.

If you want to take a vehicle like a snowmobile or ATV on the ice, make sure the ice is 5 to 7 inches thick.

Anything thinner and you could go under.