ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of people gathered to say goodbye to David Dorn on Tuesday.

The retired St. Louis police captain was shot and killed outside of a pawn shop that was being looted.

Tuesday afternoon, a line stretched down the street as people poured into his public visitation.

From Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Governor Mike Parson, hundreds paid respects to a man who served the St. Louis community for more than 40 years in law enforcement.

Captain Dorn was with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for 38 years and then was the Chief in Moline Acres for five years.

But behind the badge, was a good heart, that's what loved ones said about Dorn.

Lieutenant Danny Taff worked by his side in the 7th and 8th districts and knew Dorn for 40 years.

"Whether he was in uniform or not, he was the same person. We drank together, we hung out together, he was like a brother," Taff said.

After his time as chief, Dorn was a security guard at Lee's Pawn Shop. But during a night of unrest last week, Dorn was shot and killed as looters took over.

Two men have been charged.

Twenty-four-year-old Stephan Cannon was arrested for Dorn's murder. A second suspect was charged with burglary and armed criminal action.

Police are looking for other people of interest.

Dorn's sister, Christine McQueen, said she's happy they caught the man accused in her brother's murder. But she doesn't hold a grudge.

"His body is gone, but he's still here with me. So that young man didn't take everything you know, he will always be here and no one can take that," McQueen said.

And no one can take away Dorn's impact that lives within his community. The number of people who showed up at his service shows the influence he made and the amount of lives he touched.

A private funeral for family, dignitaries and police personnel will be held on Wednesday, June 10 at the Saint Louis Friendly Temple at 5553 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Dorn will be buried following the funeral at Valhalla Cemetery in St. Louis.