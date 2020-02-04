'In the Kitchen with Joanna Gaines' | Food Network to feature Fixer Upper star in one-hour special

Joanna Gaines and her kids will make some of their favorite recipes and offer a sneak peek at her new cooking show.

WACO, Texas — Joanna Gaines isn't letting the coronavirus stop her from reaching her fans.

The Waco superstar will host a one-hour special on Food Network Sunday called "In the Kitchen with Joanna Gaines."

According to the Magnolia Instagram, the show will feature Joanna and the kids making some of their favorite meals.

"Watch Jo and the kids make a few family favorites like zucchini bread, chili and chocolate chip cookies," the post reads. "Plus, get a sneak peek of her new cooking show which will premiere on Magnolia Network!"