'Cases take place. Nothing happens' | CCSU students protest in response to sexual assault allegations

University officials say they have hired an outside investigative firm to look into these allegations.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Students at Central Connecticut State University held a march and protest Friday afternoon on campus.

It was in response to the sexual assault allegations made against a student.

University officials said they have taken this very seriously and have hired an outside investigative firm to look into the allegations.

Students, however, feel like the University does not have their backs. Current and former students marched around campus and made their voices heard loud and clear. They chanted in front of the administration building and then to the University police department.

"I feel for them and them not being heard from what I’m hearing, it hurts hearing that and I want to be the person that hears people out," said Wiktoria Prusaczyk, a sophomore at CCSU.

Prusaczyk was one of many who joined the fight to take a stand against sexual assault and rape.

She told FOX61 the allegations sparked concern among the campus community and wanted University officials to take action immediately.

"Cases take place. Nothing happens. Nothing ever does. Nothing ever does. It’s insane. It’s actually insane," said Morgan Decarlo, a senior at CCSU.

CCSU Alumni Christopher Dukes said it is not the first time the University has swept similar cases under the rug.

"This has been going on for decades and CCSU has a history, it’s in court records that they have covered up sexual assaults," said Dukes.

However, the University's chief operating officer said the student's safety is a top priority.

"We’ve put things on campus with the blue phone system so that if someone’s concerned at night, they can hit the system and we have Live Safe on campus so we’re doing everything that we think is appropriate to try and support our students to protect them," said Chief Operating Officer Sal Cintorino.

CCSU President Zulma Toro issued an additional statement:

Dear Central family,

Late today, allegations came to light about a student accused of sexual assault. As soon as I was notified of this information, I directed our new Vice President for Equity & Inclusion Craig Wright to begin an expedited and thorough investigation. If you have any information or were personally aggrieved, please contact Dr. Wright at craig.wright@ccsu.edu, as soon as possible.

Vice President for Student Affairs Kellie Byrd Danso is working with her team to ensure appropriate and necessary support is offered to all the parties involved in this situation.

Make no mistake, Central Connecticut State University has a no-tolerance policy—this University does not and will not tolerate any type of sexual misconduct or bullying. We will do everything in our power to ensure our campus is a safe, welcoming environment for all. We are moving as quickly as possible to ensure that this matter is resolved appropriately under the law and our CCSU policies and procedures.

Sincerely,

Zulma R. Toro

President

The University added if any student needs to report an incident, they can visit the CCSU Police Department, fill out a form and remain anonymous if they need to be or they may also visit the Office of Equity and Inclusion.

