Videos show alleged rape. Six years later, Ga. man still not even questioned by police

She says she was raped. She knows the man. There's video evidence. Six years later, police haven't even questioned him.

'WHAT ELSE MORE DO THEY NEED?'

“There are no words to explain it but just horror,” she said.

This story isn’t easy to hear, and it certainly isn’t easy to tell, but it’s a story one woman is brave enough to share.

He was wanted for questioning, but police investigators said they have been unable to locate him. But our investigation found that not only is he still living in Cherokee County, but he has been pulled over by the same department allegedly looking for him.

11Alive's investigative team, The Reveal, uncovered potential mistakes and oversights that could be the reason this case remains unsolved.

A Cherokee County woman who reported she was raped more than six years ago says she’s fed up with investigators. The man she accused of raping her has never been questioned even though she says she has it all caught on camera.

In the video, you can see a man penetrate her. She said she has no memory of this happening and had no idea this video existed.

“This one was me,” she said. “You can see my c-section scar.”

As horrified as she was seeing the video, the nightmare was about to get worse. She found another video of another woman, but this time she knew exactly who it was.

That’s because while she didn’t know the woman, she did know the man. In fact, she used to date him. She said when she ended their relationship and moved out, some of their belongings got mixed up. That’s how she says she ended up with his SD cards and camera.

“I can only describe that as it being an out-of-body experience,” she said.

At the end of the video, the camera falls and you can see the man’s face.

“Scanning her entire body and then proceeding to do things to her,” the woman told us. “He continued to violate her. ”

The footage shows what looks like an unconscious, unidentified woman and a man.

“Assuming they were mine, I put them in, and lo and behold, there was this video that I could only describe as something I’ve seen in a horror movie,” she said.

Her story begins six years ago when she stumbled upon a pair of SD cards.

POLICE INVESTIGATION :

What she did next seems like the logical thing to do. She called the police. She told the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office she was raped, that she had video evidence, and that she knew who did it. She thought it was an open and shut case. That was in May of 2015. Today, more than six years later, her case is still unsolved.

The reason she asked us to hide her identity isn’t because she was raped. It’s because the man she says raped her is still out there.

“I’m assuming they’re doing all the background, they’re looking through the SD cards, they’re gonna find him, they’re gonna question him,” she said.

But the sheriff’s office never questioned him. We are not naming the man because he has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

In documents we obtained through public records, the detective on the case first emailed about potentially talking to her accused rapist almost three years after she reported it.

“I will be contacting [redacted] to confront him regarding the allegations," Claude L. Dobbs wrote on April 6, 2018.

Then after five months without finding him, the detective seemingly gives up, apologizing saying there wasn’t more he could do.

“Without his providing some sort of admission as to being in the video and or acknowledging where the video was filmed there is not much I can do on my end.”

“I am sorry there wasn’t more I could (do),” Dobbs wrote on September 26, 2018.

Fast forward two more years, the search for the man is back on.

The detective writes on December 10, 2020, he is ready to get a warrant, in one email saying, “it’s warrant time”.

"I am going to try and get [redacted] to speak with me. He doesn’t and does his shady stuff again dodging me, I will take what I got to the DA and either take warrants myself or take it before the Grand Jury," Dobbs wrote.

The sheriff’s office even puts up a post on Facebook asking for the public’s help in finding the man so detectives can question him.

Then on March 8 of this year, the detective said he doesn’t have enough to charge him.

“He’s gone underground and I don’t think he is going to want to stick his head up any time soon. I question if after that BOLO went out if he is even in the state anymore," Dobbs wrote.