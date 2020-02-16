There were plenty of rumblings that the couple would be wed this weekend.

HOUSTON — J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are now officially married.

The couple got married Saturday in the Bahamas, according to several social media posts.

J.J. Watt confirmed the news on his Twitter page Sunday morning sharing stunning wedding photos with a caption that read, "Best day of my life. Without question."

Crystal Dunn, Ohai's U.S. Women's National Team teammate, posted photos of the beautiful bride on her Instagram Story.

Amber Brooks, another one of Ohai's teammates posted a video of the newlyweds dancing.

If you didn't know, Watt proposed to Kealia in the Bahamas in May 2019.

Watt and Ohai have been together for about four years now.