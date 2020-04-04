Justin Verlander donating MLB paychecks to organizations helping those affected by COVID-19 crisis

The Houston Astros pitcher said he is going to pick a different organization every week to donate his entire paycheck.

HOUSTON — *EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video shows what Special Olympics athletes are doing to stay busy during the pandemic.*

Justin Verlander has joined the list of Houston athletes who are paying it forward to help those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Houston Astros pitcher and his wife Kate Upton posted a video on his Instagram page that revealed he will be donating his MLB paychecks to different organizations that are supporting those in need since the MLB has announced to keep paying players while the season is suspended due to the pandemic.

“Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home,” Verlander wrote.

Verlander is going to pick a different organization every week to donate his entire paycheck. He and Upton said they will also be highlighting the organizations so people can know about the amazing work the organization is doing.

The first organization will be announced when Verlander receives his first check.