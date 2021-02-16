Kevin Jiang laid to rest in Middletown by fellow CT National Guard members

"Please take a moment to remember 2nd Lt. Jiang and keep his family, friends, and those affected by his death in your thoughts."

The Connecticut National Guard laid one of their own to rest Tuesday. Kevin Jiang, a National Guard member, was a Yale University grad student killed in New Haven earlier this month.

"Today, we laid to rest and mourn for 2nd Lt. Kevin Jiang at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Jiang was a member of the 118th MFMB. Please take a moment to remember 2nd Lt. Jiang and keep his family, friends, and those affected by his death in your thoughts," said a tweet from the Guard.

Jiang was shot and killed on the night o Feb. 6 in the East Rock neighborhood, near Lawrence and Nicoll Streets, while he was either in or near his car.

The 26-year-old graduate student at Yale's School of Environment sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

"We have developed information suggesting that this incident may not have been an actual random act that he in fact was targeted," said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.

Qinxuan Pan, 29, is wanted for questioning the case. Pan was last seen during the early morning hours on Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, GA. According to the family, Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strange.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a cash award of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Pan. Any information will be considered confidential. Persons having information should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332).

"Callers (to 911) reported seeing much during that day, but we do not want to give (out) that information," Reyes continued.

This is the fifth murder of a Yale student since 1974. The last having occurred in 2009, when Annie Le, a 24-year-old Yale School of Medicine doctoral student was killed. Raymond Clark III later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 44 years in prison.