Lamont signs bill to help new Connecticut residents transition to the workforce

New legislation makes it easier for new residents, particularly military families, to obtain licenses to enter the workforce

GROTON, Conn. — On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont along with state officials gathered at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton to sign a bill that helps military families and new residents transition into the Connecticut workforce.

“What we are doing today is about keeping this the best military subbase in the world,” said Lamont.

The administration said that due to the constant change of residence for military families, the spouses are the ones who suffer financially.

“They were waiting months even years to get their certification, to get their licensure,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said. "In this state, they were much more likely to be unemployed or employed in lower-paying jobs.”

Family is at the heart of the military and officials said they want to keep it that way.

“There isn’t a submarine that drives down this river packed with children’s drawings,” said Captain Todd Moore, Commanding Officer of the Naval submarine base New London.

State officials will continue to work with the Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Department of Consumer Protection to ensure all new members of the state are welcomed.

“I want to make sure that when you come you know are welcome,” Lamont said, “I want to make sure you know we are so proud that Connecticut is your home.”

Under this new law, which takes effect on October 1, DPH and the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection will issue the appropriate license or credential to a state resident or the spouse of an active duty service member stationed in Connecticut if:

that person has practiced safely under another state’s license for at least four years

meets examination requirements as defined under state statutes

completes the necessary background checks.

The agencies continue to have the discretion to deny a request if they find it to be in the state’s best interest.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.