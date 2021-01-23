Larry King dead at 87

The long-time CNN talk show host became a household name and later went on to form Ora Media. He died Saturday morning in Los Angeles.

Award-winning television and radio host Larry King died Saturday morning in Los Angeles at 87 years-old, Ora Media announced his death on King's official Twitter account.



“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement read.

No cause of death was immediately provided, but King's death comes weeks after it was announced that he had been battling COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Larry King became a household name after his long-time CNN talk show, where he was known as television's everyman interviewer of the famous and obscure.



