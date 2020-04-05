Legendary NFL coach Don Shula dies at 90

Shula passed away peacefully at his home Monday morning.

MIAMI — Legendary NFL head coach Don Shula, who led the Miami Dolphins to a perfect 1972 season and two Super Bowl victories, has died.

According to a statement by the Dolphins, Shul, who is the winningest coach in NFL history, passed away peacefully at his home Monday morning. He was 90-years-old.

As a player (defensive back), Shula suited up for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts and Washington Redskins.

He began his coaching career as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

From there, he served as the head coach for the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins.