Breaking: Explosion at mill in Jay, crews responding

JAY, Maine — There has been an explosion at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay.

Franklin County Sheriff's Dept. says crews are responding and entrances to the mill on Crash Road and Riley Road are closed.

The mill, once owned by Ohio-based Verso Corp., was sold to Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC, a paper manufacturer based in Pennsylvania, in February for $400 million. The price included the sale of another mill in Wisconsin.

Alan Ulman, spokesman for Pixelle Specialty Solutions, confirmed the explosion to NEWS CENTER Maine just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, but said he had few answers so far.

“We are obviously researching it,” he said. “We promptly implemented emergency response procedures. There are multiple emergency personnel at the scene. Obviously our first concern is to verify that the employees are accounted for, and we have no definitive information yet. Our second priority is to determine any environmental impact to the surrounding area and again, I have no definitive information yet.”

It's unclear how many employees currently work at the mill, but when the mill was sold by Verso in February, the Portland Press Herald reported roughly 500 people worked there.

Susan Faloon, spokesperson for Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said no MEMA personnel are on the scene as of yet.

Editor's note: we have removed the audio from the video due to language used.

A manager at a Hannaford about two miles from the mill said he felt the explosion and saw the big cloud of smoke.

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the explosion at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay:

I am closely monitoring all information concerning the explosion at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. Officials with the Department of Public Safety are on scene, along with first responders, and more are on the way. I will be in close contact with public safety officials regarding further developments and to direct all necessary State resources.

I urge Maine people to stay far away from the scene, to stay safe and to allow first responders to work as quickly as they can. I ask the people of Maine to join me in praying for the safety and wellbeing of all those in and around this historic mill. In this already difficult moment, let us summon the strength and resilience which has defined us as Maine people throughout our history and which has sustained us and carried us through our most challenging times.

